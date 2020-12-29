Alpha Finance Lab Market Capitalization Hits $31.31 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $31.31 million and $16.22 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00023861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00142388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00206461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.00588350 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00329158 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00054529 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

Alpha Finance Lab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.