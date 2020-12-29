Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives $1,798.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,798.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,773.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,112. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,768.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,584.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,847.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209 shares of company stock valued at $345,322. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.