Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.67. Altisource Asset Management shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 860 shares changing hands.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The asset manager reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

