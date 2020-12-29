Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $441.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 18.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 105.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 50,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.