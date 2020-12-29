American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARA. ValuEngine raised shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

ARA opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. American Renal Associates has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Renal Associates by 402.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in American Renal Associates by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in American Renal Associates in the second quarter worth $174,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 109,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

