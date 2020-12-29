American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) & Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Head to Head Comparison

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get American Virtual Cloud Technologies alerts:

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Cerner’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Virtual Cloud Technologies N/A N/A -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Cerner $5.69 billion 4.20 $529.45 million $2.41 32.39

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Cerner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Virtual Cloud Technologies N/A -284.68% -18.77% Cerner 14.28% 18.14% 10.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Cerner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerner 1 5 10 0 2.56

Cerner has a consensus price target of $77.65, indicating a potential downside of 0.52%. Given Cerner’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cerner is more favorable than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.7% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Cerner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cerner beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. provides IT solutions and managed services. It offers managed IT services to a range of clients, including unified communications-as-a-service, directory and messaging, enterprise networking, cybersecurity, collaboration, data center, integration, storage, backup, virtualization, and converged infrastructure. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and CareAware, an EHR agnostic platform that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental, connectivity, population health, and care coordination solutions. Further, it provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third-party administrator services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. The company serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.