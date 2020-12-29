American Well Co. (NASDAQ:AMWL) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Well Co. (NASDAQ:AMWL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMWL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AMWL opened at $27.30 on Friday. American Well has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17.

American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,772,000. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,779,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,049,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,408,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,147,000.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

