Amoveo Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Amoveo has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $1,915.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amoveo has traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for about $15.56 or 0.00056940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00042980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00285168 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015810 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00028587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.93 or 0.02074753 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

