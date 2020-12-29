Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Trading Down 0.1%

Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) shares were down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 208,248 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 106,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YYY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $783,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period.

