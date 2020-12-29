Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) shares were down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 208,248 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 106,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YYY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $783,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit