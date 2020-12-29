Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,383 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 11.7% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.39. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

