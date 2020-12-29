Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.22. Byline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $119,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,569.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

BY opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

