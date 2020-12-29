Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.22. Byline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $119,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,569.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

BY opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit