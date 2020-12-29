Analysts Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carter Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARE. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 225.9% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 228,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 158,292 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 472.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 65.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 33,996 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 64.3% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 63,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 50.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares during the period. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.91. 1,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,852. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

