Analysts Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Post -$0.97 EPS

Equities analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.44) and the highest is $0.51. Churchill Downs posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 331%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.12 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, 140166 raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $11.53 on Tuesday, reaching $195.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.26.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,331,000 after buying an additional 406,639 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 537,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,116,000 after purchasing an additional 197,601 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,620 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 53,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

