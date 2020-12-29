Analysts Anticipate Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to Post $0.51 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Franklin Electric posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

FELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 124.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

FELE traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.69. 91,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.12. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $72.64.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

