Analysts Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will announce sales of $223.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.20 million and the highest is $225.10 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $217.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $870.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $868.30 million to $872.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $932.50 million, with estimates ranging from $922.80 million to $942.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.42.

In other Marten Transport news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 47.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,914,000 after buying an additional 2,949,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 33.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,689,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after buying an additional 927,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,905,000 after buying an additional 9,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 50.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after buying an additional 717,757 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 46.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after buying an additional 317,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. 2,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

