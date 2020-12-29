Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $40.67 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.