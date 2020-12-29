Analysts Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Olin posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 18.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of OLN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.40. 12,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,934. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. Olin has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,682.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 40.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Olin by 13.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 40.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Olin by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 203,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

