Analysts Anticipate RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.80 Million

Analysts expect RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to announce sales of $294.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.40 million. RealPage posted sales of $255.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RealPage.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $62,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 143,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RealPage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,974,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,393,000 after purchasing an additional 451,288 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RealPage by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,679,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,194,000 after acquiring an additional 193,485 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in RealPage by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,134 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in RealPage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,754,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.41. RealPage has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 174.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RealPage (RP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.