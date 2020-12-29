Analysts Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.06. Coty reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.10 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 371,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,944.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bayern Anna Von acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Coty by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Coty by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 538,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 417,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Coty by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after buying an additional 1,133,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. 7,215,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,055,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $13.01.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

