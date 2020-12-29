Analysts Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSII shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 201,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSII opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $33.21.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

