Analysts Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report $59.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.20 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $58.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $233.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.90 million to $233.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $214.50 million to $228.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HFWA. TheStreet raised Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,949. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $827.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $107,435.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,577.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Heritage Financial by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth $200,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

