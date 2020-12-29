Analysts Expect Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the lowest is ($1.00). Intec Pharma reported earnings of ($2.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($4.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intec Pharma.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.15).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTEC shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intec Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:NTEC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,743. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. Intec Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Intec Pharma by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

