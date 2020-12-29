Analysts Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report $124.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.25 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $106.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $444.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $441.70 million to $449.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $535.17 million, with estimates ranging from $523.01 million to $551.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $2,391,725.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,152,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 118,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $4,935,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,080,619.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 754,561 shares of company stock worth $33,557,193 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 82,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 70,557 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,774,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,841.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

