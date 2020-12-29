Analysts Expect Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qumu’s earnings. Qumu posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qumu will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qumu.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of QUMU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.73. 2,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $106.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $923,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

