Analysts Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. Stoneridge posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of SRI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.81. 82,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,105. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.79 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $303,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $649,539. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,530,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,556,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after buying an additional 370,792 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 273,755 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Stoneridge by 195,830.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 174,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

