Analysts Expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.35). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $385.78 million for the quarter.

TAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,169,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at about $9,770,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 44.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,588,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 797,999 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 269.6% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 554,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 404,400 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter worth about $2,439,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAC traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $7.39. 13,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -144.44%.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

