Analysts Set Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) PT at $15.81

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $113.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $10.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,162,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 65.2% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 785,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 310,191 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth $559,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,145,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 82,639 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 68,418 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

