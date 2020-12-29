Analysts Set Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Target Price at $115.43

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Entergy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $96.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,996. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.