Analysts Set Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) PT at $22.80

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Macquarie upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 700,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 239,587 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 108,942 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 310,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 66,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $21.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $539.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.63.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

