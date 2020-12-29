Analysts Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Price Target at $125.63

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.25. 311,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,826. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

