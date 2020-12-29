Analysts Set Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT at $18.14

Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 182,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58,134 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $725.18 million, a PE ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

