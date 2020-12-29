Analysts Set Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) PT at $9.75

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPPI. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $3.51 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,481.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $671,013.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,369.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,106 in the last three months. 5.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,600,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

