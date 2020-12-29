Analysts Set Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) PT at $125.00

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

STRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Strategic Education news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $227,764.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $34,741.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,144,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRA traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.81. The company had a trading volume of 106,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,435. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average is $111.99.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

