Analysts Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT at $38.75

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.71. 301,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $641.79 million, a P/E ratio of -336.23 and a beta of 2.52.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Lovesac will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 24,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $841,179.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 149,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $5,299,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,881 shares of company stock valued at $31,018,845 in the last ninety days. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

