Analysts Set TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) Price Target at GBX 253.33

TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 220 ($2.87).

Several analysts have recently commented on TUI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on TUI AG (TUI.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on TUI AG (TUI.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get TUI AG (TUI.L) alerts:

Shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) stock traded up GBX 20.70 ($0.27) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 472.10 ($6.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,512,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,450. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 438.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 365.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23. TUI AG has a 1-year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 991.20 ($12.95).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TUI AG (TUI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI AG (TUI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.