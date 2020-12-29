Analyzing Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPD) and Its Rivals

Antibe Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATBPD) is one of 782 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Antibe Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -176.23% -106.91% Antibe Therapeutics Competitors -3,650.82% -191.65% -31.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million -$14.54 million -6.05 Antibe Therapeutics Competitors $1.94 billion $219.58 million -3.28

Antibe Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Antibe Therapeutics. Antibe Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Antibe Therapeutics Competitors 7616 20639 38863 1593 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 32.72%. Given Antibe Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Antibe Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Antibe Therapeutics peers beat Antibe Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

