Analyzing CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of STORE Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of CubeSmart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of STORE Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CubeSmart and STORE Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 2 5 3 0 2.10 STORE Capital 0 6 5 0 2.45

CubeSmart presently has a consensus price target of $32.20, suggesting a potential downside of 4.56%. STORE Capital has a consensus price target of $27.64, suggesting a potential downside of 18.72%. Given CubeSmart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than STORE Capital.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and STORE Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 24.83% 9.30% 4.11% STORE Capital 39.73% 6.06% 3.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CubeSmart and STORE Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $643.91 million 10.23 $169.12 million $1.69 19.96 STORE Capital $665.71 million 13.41 $284.98 million $1.99 17.09

STORE Capital has higher revenue and earnings than CubeSmart. STORE Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STORE Capital has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. CubeSmart pays out 78.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STORE Capital pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and STORE Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. STORE Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

STORE Capital beats CubeSmart on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

