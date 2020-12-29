AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.06. AnaptysBio reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 358.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15).

ANAB has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a market cap of $594.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.20. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 90,838 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 237,809 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

