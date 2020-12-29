AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.06. AnaptysBio reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 358.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15).

ANAB has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a market cap of $594.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.20. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 90,838 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 237,809 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit