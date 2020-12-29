Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AVXL traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. 25,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,296. The company has a market cap of $331.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

