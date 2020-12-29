Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,022.73 ($26.43).

A number of research firms have commented on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) stock traded up GBX 39.50 ($0.52) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,474.50 ($32.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,732. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,318.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,995.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Anglo American plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,564.50 ($33.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.86.

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, with a total value of £143,856 ($187,948.78). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,397 ($31.32) per share, for a total transaction of £13,662.90 ($17,850.67). Insiders bought 7,004 shares of company stock worth $16,711,808 over the last three months.

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

