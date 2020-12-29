AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Trading Up 6.1%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 129,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 556,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.16.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC)

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a development-stage biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

