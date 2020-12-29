AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

Get AppFolio alerts:

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $184.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.56. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $186.23.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. The firm had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. Equities analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,978,880.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $50,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,695 shares of company stock worth $13,958,632 in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AppFolio by 76.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

See Also: No Load Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.