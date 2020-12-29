Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 991.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 130,340 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.1% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.39. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

