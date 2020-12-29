Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $115.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.35.

Apple stock opened at $136.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

