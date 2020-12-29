Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock Price Down 8.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s share price was down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $6.00. The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 6,162,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,799% from the average daily volume of 212,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aprea Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

