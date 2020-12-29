Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock Price Down 8.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s share price was down 8.2% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $6.00. The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 6,162,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,799% from the average daily volume of 212,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aprea Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.
In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $106.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APRE)
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.
