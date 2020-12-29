Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

NASDAQ:APTO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. 1,276,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $365.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.75.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

