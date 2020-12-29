AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parian Global Management LP grew its stake in Vapotherm by 36.1% in the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,305,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,859,000 after purchasing an additional 611,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 120,950 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 61.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 764,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after buying an additional 290,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 95.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after buying an additional 316,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 95.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 595,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after buying an additional 290,478 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAPO opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $707.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vapotherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $51,840.00. Also, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 20,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $599,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,605 shares of company stock worth $2,778,527. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

