AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,954 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 156.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,095 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZYXI. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

