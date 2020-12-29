AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,980 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Duluth worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duluth by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Duluth by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Duluth by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 867,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after buying an additional 442,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Duluth alerts:

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.