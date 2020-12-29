AQR Capital Management LLC Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,851 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of LifeVantage worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 315.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 24.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 17.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage Co. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeVantage Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

